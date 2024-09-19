Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" (Russia, Alexander I)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse". This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 405. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search