Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse". This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 405. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search