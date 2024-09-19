Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1810 "Monogram on the obverse". This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 405. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

