Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1802. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1802 . Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS67 RD
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
