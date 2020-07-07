Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1802. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1802 Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1802 Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1802 . Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction MS67 - August 26, 2020
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS67 RD
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1802 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search