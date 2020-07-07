Pattern 1 Kopek 1802. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1802 . Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) RD (3) BN (4) Service NGC (6)