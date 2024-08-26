Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1811 "Big Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 3,250. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 "Big Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

