Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1937

Circulation coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1937
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1937
2 Pfennig 1937
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 103
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1937
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1937
1 Pfennig 1937
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 209

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1937 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1937 Jozef Pilsudski
10 Zlotych 1937 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 85 $
Sales
1 735

Bronze coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1937 WJ
Reverse 5 Groszy 1937 WJ
5 Groszy 1937 WJ
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 83
Obverse 2 Grosze 1937 WJ
Reverse 2 Grosze 1937 WJ
2 Grosze 1937 WJ
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 205
Obverse 1 Grosz 1937 WJ
Reverse 1 Grosz 1937 WJ
1 Grosz 1937 WJ
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 163
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search