Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Pfennig 1937 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1937 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 2 Pfennig 1937 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Pfennig 1937 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Heritage (5)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (22)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (27)
  • Wójcicki (27)
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63+ RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Pfennig 1937 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

