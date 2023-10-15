Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Pfennig 1937 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Pfennig 1937 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63+ RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
