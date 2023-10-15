2 Pfennig 1937 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Pfennig 1937 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

