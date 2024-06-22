Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 908,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (735)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aste (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (38)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (26)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
  • GGN (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (4)
  • Katz (28)
  • Marciniak (31)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (97)
  • Numedux (12)
  • Numimarket (34)
  • Numis Poland (16)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (105)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (13)
  • Stary Sklep (27)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tempus (10)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • WCN (95)
  • WDA - MiM (62)
  • Wójcicki (89)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
