10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,0 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 908,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1937
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
