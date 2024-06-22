10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1937 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (268) AU (76) XF (280) VF (93) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (9) MS63 (29) MS62 (72) MS61 (23) MS60 (3) AU58 (16) AU55 (11) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) DETAILS (13) + (3) Service NGC (127) PCGS (45) GCN (11) ECC (1) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Aste (1)

Bereska (1)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (38)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (26)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)

GGN (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (1)

Janas (1)

Karbownik (4)

Katz (28)

Marciniak (31)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (97)

Numedux (12)

Numimarket (34)

Numis Poland (16)

Numisbalt (15)

Numismatica Luciani (2)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (5)

Rzeszowski DA (105)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (13)

Stary Sklep (27)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tempus (10)

Teutoburger (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

VAuctions (1)

WCN (95)

WDA - MiM (62)

Wójcicki (89)