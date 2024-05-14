Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1937 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1937 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 1 Grosz 1937 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,50 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 17,370,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1937 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 591 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

