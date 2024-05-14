Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1937 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,50 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 17,370,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1937
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1937 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 591 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2021.
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
