Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Pfennig 1937 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1937 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Pfennig 1937 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1937 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 198 USD
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1 Pfennig 1937 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

