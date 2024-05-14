1 Pfennig 1937 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1937 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

