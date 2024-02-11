Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1937 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1937 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Grosze 1937 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 17,360,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1937 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Janas (3)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Niemczyk (35)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (10)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (19)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (36)
  • Wójcicki (39)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1937 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1937 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search