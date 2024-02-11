Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1937 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 17,360,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1937
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1937 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
