5 Groszy 1937 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1937 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1668 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (76) AU (4) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (12) MS65 (19) MS64 (24) MS63 (12) MS62 (5) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (5) RB (35) BN (36) + (1) Service NGC (74) PCGS (3)

