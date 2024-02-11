Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1937 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 9,050,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1937
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1937 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1668 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
