Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1937 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1937 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1937 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 9,050,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1937
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1937 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1668 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1937 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

