Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1935

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Gulden 1935 Gdansk City Hall
Reverse 10 Gulden 1935 Gdansk City Hall
10 Gulden 1935 Gdansk City Hall
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 319
Obverse 5 Gulden 1935 Cog
Reverse 5 Gulden 1935 Cog
5 Gulden 1935 Cog
Average price 820 $
Sales
2 550

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1935 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1935 Jozef Pilsudski
10 Zlotych 1935 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 70 $
Sales
2 918
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1935 Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1935 Jozef Pilsudski
5 Zlotych 1935 Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 489

Bronze coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1935 WJ
Reverse 5 Groszy 1935 WJ
5 Groszy 1935 WJ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse 2 Grosze 1935 WJ
Reverse 2 Grosze 1935 WJ
2 Grosze 1935 WJ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 117
Obverse 1 Grosz 1935 WJ
Reverse 1 Grosz 1935 WJ
1 Grosz 1935 WJ
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 118
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search