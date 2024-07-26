Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,800,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1935
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (489)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
123 ... 24
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
