5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (231) AU (50) XF (143) VF (53) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (11) MS65 (11) MS64 (15) MS63 (32) MS62 (36) MS61 (18) AU58 (16) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (4) + (3) Service PCGS (28) NGC (115) CCG (1) PCG (1) GCN (1)

