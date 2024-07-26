Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,800,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (489)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Bereska (2)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (14)
  • COINSNET (16)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (30)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (63)
  • Numedux (9)
  • Numimarket (30)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (15)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (53)
  • Stare Monety (12)
  • Stary Sklep (17)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tempus (2)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • WCN (68)
  • WDA - MiM (47)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (62)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1935 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search