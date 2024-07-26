5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog". This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

Сondition UNC (102) AU (51) XF (268) VF (121) F (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (20) MS64 (19) MS63 (23) MS62 (16) MS61 (8) AU58 (12) AU55 (7) XF45 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (77) PCGS (32) PCG (1) ANACS (1) GCN (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

