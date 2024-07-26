Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 11 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 800,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1935
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (550)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog". This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
