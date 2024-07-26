Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (550)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog". This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1935 "Cog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

