10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 17 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 380,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1935
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (319)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall". This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
3214 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
