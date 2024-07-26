Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 17 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 380,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (319)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall". This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 997 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
3214 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 1, 2024
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 1, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1935 "Gdansk City Hall", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
