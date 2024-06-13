1 Grosz 1935 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1935 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 7,400. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (114) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (8) MS65 (30) MS64 (30) MS63 (16) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) DETAILS (5) RD (4) RB (38) BN (52) PL (2) Service NGC (95) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Marciniak (10)

Niemczyk (21)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (8)

Numis Poland (5)

Numisbalt (2)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (18)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (21)

Wójcicki (19)