10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,0 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,670,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1935
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (918)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
