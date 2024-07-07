10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (324) AU (85) XF (348) VF (138) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS68 (3) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (16) MS63 (54) MS62 (46) MS61 (29) MS60 (5) AU58 (25) AU55 (6) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) DETAILS (6) + (1) Service NGC (140) PCGS (48) GCN (7) ECC (1) PCG (3) ANACS (2)

