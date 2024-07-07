Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,670,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (918)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aste (3)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (5)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (28)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSNET (35)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)
  • GGN (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Karbownik (4)
  • Katz (37)
  • Marciniak (39)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monety i Medale (4)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (90)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numedux (20)
  • Numimarket (38)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (16)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Numision (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (7)
  • Numisor (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (208)
  • Stare Monety (17)
  • Stary Sklep (22)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tempus (17)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (80)
  • WDA - MiM (88)
  • Wójcicki (86)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1935 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1935 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search