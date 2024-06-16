Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1935 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,800,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1935
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1935 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (10)
- Niemczyk (18)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (13)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (29)
- Wójcicki (27)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
