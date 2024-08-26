Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1931

Silver coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1931 Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1931 Nike
5 Zlotych 1931 Nike
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 212

Bronze coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1931 WJ
Reverse 5 Groszy 1931 WJ
5 Groszy 1931 WJ
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 91
Obverse 2 Grosze 1931 WJ
Reverse 2 Grosze 1931 WJ
2 Grosze 1931 WJ
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 1 Grosz 1931 WJ
Reverse 1 Grosz 1931 WJ
1 Grosz 1931 WJ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 204

Pattern coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1931 Pattern Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1931 Pattern Nike
5 Zlotych 1931 Pattern Nike Silver
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Groszy 1931 WJ Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1931 WJ Pattern
5 Groszy 1931 WJ Pattern Bronze
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 4
