5 Groszy 1931 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1931
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1931 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
