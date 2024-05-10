Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1931 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1931 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1931 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1931 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

