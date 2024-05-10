5 Groszy 1931 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1931 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

