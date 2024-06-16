Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1931 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,50 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 9,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1931
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1931 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (19)
- Niemczyk (48)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (9)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (27)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (29)
- Wójcicki (37)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search