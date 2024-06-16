Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1931 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1931 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 1 Grosz 1931 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,50 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 9,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1931 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

