Pattern 5 Groszy 1931 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1931 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,850. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

