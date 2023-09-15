Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1931 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1931
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1931 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,850. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1721 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
2762 $
Price in auction currency 10850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
