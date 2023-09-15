Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1931 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1931 WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1931 WJ Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1931 with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,850. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1721 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
2762 $
Price in auction currency 10850 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1931 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price

