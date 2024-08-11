Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 17,1 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
3366 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

