Pattern 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)