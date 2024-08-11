Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 17,1 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1931
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.
Сondition
