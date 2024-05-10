2 Grosze 1931 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1931 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (56) AU (1) XF (11) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (10) MS65 (16) MS64 (6) MS63 (13) MS62 (5) RD (1) RB (14) BN (37) + (1) Service NGC (43) PCGS (9)

