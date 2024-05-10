Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1931 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1931 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Grosze 1931 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 9,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1931 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (10)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Wójcicki (11)
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1931 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1931 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search