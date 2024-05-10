Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1931 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 9,500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1931
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1931 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
