Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 18,0 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,200,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1931
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1063 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF45 GCN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
