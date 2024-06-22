Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 18,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1063 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF45 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

