5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1931 "Nike". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (46) AU (22) XF (91) VF (47) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (10) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) PL (2) + (1) Service NGC (38) GCN (3) ANACS (1) PCGS (7) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Berk (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

CNG (1)

COINSNET (6)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Marciniak (24)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (38)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (25)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (3)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Rzeszowski DA (17)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (13)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (1)

WCN (39)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (11)