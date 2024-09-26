Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1922

Pattern coins

Obverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski Copper
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski Bronze
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski Brass
Average price 7700 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski Tin
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski Silver
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski
100 Mark 1922 Pattern Jozef Pilsudski Gold
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
