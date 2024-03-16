Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 60

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3024 $
Price in auction currency 11950 PLN
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4933 $
Price in auction currency 21500 PLN
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition SP62 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition SP61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

