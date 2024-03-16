Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Copper (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 60
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3024 $
Price in auction currency 11950 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4933 $
Price in auction currency 21500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition SP62 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition SP61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
