Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Copper (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (1) XF (6) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) SP62 (1) SP61 (3) DETAILS (2) RB (4) BN (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (5) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Künker (1)

Niemczyk (12)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (8)

WDA - MiM (1)