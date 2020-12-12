Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 8,85 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
3622 $
Price in auction currency 13250 PLN
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

