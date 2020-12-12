Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 8,85 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
3622 $
Price in auction currency 13250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
