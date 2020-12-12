Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)