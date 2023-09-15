Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,2 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
9522 $
Price in auction currency 41500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
8260 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

