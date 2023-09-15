Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Brass (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,2 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
9522 $
Price in auction currency 41500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
8260 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
