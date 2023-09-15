Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

