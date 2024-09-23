Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,4 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24028 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
57107 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

