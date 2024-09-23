Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24028 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

