Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Gold (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 13,4 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24028 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
57107 $
Price in auction currency 220000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search