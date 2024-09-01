Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Tin (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Tin
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 4,6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 4
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
