Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Tin (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Tin

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 4,6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

