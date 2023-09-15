Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 8,3 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
13308 $
Price in auction currency 58000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
17858 $
Price in auction currency 66000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
