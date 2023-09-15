Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (9) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) SP62 (1) Service PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)