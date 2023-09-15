Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 8,3 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
13308 $
Price in auction currency 58000 PLN
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
17858 $
Price in auction currency 66000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction GGN - December 11, 1993
Poland 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction GGN - December 11, 1993
Seller GGN
Date December 11, 1993
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Mark 1922 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1922 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search