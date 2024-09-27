Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1860

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint Ekaterinburg type
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint Warsaw type
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1860 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search