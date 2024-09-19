Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1856

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
5 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 22
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 65
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint The number "2" is closed
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint The number "2" is open
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint Wenzel wide
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1856 ВМ Warsaw Mint The monogram is narrow
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 76
