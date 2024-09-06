Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1854

Silver coins

Obverse Poltina 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Poltina 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Poltina 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 132
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint Big crown
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint Small crown
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 880 $
Sales
1 66
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 10
