Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1853

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 22
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
