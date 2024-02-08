Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,29 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
645 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2738 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
