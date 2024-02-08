5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

