Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,29 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
645 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2738 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

