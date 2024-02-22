Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,019

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1625 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Artemide Aste - October 24, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS60 CCG
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

