Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (15) XF (1) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS60 (1) VF35 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (7) Service NGC (9) CCG (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Marciniak (4)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

WCN (1)