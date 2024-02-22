Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,019
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1625 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS60 CCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search