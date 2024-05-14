Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 391,296
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS66
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1853 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
