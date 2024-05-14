1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (5) XF (8) VF (8) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) RD (1) RB (1) BN (1) Service NGC (3)

