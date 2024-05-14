Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 391,296

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1853 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1853 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search