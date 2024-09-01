Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1852

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 62
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search