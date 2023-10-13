Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,29 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
