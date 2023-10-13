5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (11) F (4) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (2) F15 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)