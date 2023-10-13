Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,29 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition F15 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1852 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search