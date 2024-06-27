Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 80,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
