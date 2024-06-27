Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

