Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 311,608
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1852 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
