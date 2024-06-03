Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 311,608

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 96 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1852 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1852 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search