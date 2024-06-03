1 Kopek 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (13) VF (8) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) F15 (1) BN (2) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)

