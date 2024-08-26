Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1851

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 29
