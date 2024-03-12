Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,29 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- CNG (2)
- Empire (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (7)
- Marciniak (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rare Coins (8)
- SINCONA (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1366 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search