5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (9) AU (8) XF (11) VF (15) F (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) DETAILS (1) RD (1) RB (2) BN (4) PL (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

