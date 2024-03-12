Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,29 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1366 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
