Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 80,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
