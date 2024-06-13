Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (2) XF (3) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) AU55 (1) RB (5) BN (6) Service ННР (3) RNGA (2) PCGS (4) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (2)

Rare Coins (8)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (2)

WCN (3)