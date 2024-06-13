Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
