Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 797,503
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
