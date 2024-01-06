Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 797,503

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1851 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

