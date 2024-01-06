1 Kopek 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

