flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1709

Commemorative coins

Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) The Return of the Polish Throne 1710
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) The Return of the Polish Throne 1710
1/2 Ducat no date (1709) The Return of the Polish Throne 1710
Average price7200 $
Sales
03
Obverse 32 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
Reverse 32 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
32 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
Average price41000 $
Sales
025
Obverse 16 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
Reverse 16 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
16 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
Average price30000 $
Sales
010
Obverse 8 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
Reverse 8 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
8 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
Average price33000 $
Sales
03
Obverse 4 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
Reverse 4 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
4 Groschen no date (1709) Butterfly
Average price7100 $
Sales
016
Obverse 1 Grosz no date (1709) Butterfly
Reverse 1 Grosz no date (1709) Butterfly
1 Grosz no date (1709) Butterfly
Average price3200 $
Sales
035
Category
Year
Search