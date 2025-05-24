flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1,87 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1 Grosz
  • Yearno date (1709)
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend PCGS grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:3200 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 6,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Numimarket - May 13, 2025
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Numimarket - May 13, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
4054 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Numisbalt - May 11, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
3939 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
3775 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Kroha - October 5, 2024
SellerKroha
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - April 27, 2024
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateApril 27, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
SellerKatz
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 16, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 9, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - May 7, 2016
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - May 7, 2016
SellerNiemczyk
DateMay 7, 2016
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
SellerBusso Peus
DateOctober 31, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 8, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" is 3200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

To sell the 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IICoins of Poland in 1709All Polish coinsPolish silver coinsPolish coins 1 GroszNumismatic auctions