1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" (Poland, Augustus II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1,87 g
- Diameter19,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination1 Grosz
- Yearno date (1709)
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 6,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" is 3200 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly"?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly"?
To sell the 1 Grosz no date (1709) "Butterfly" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.