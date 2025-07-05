flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight28,4 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination32 Groschen
  • Yearno date (1709)
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend PCGS grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:41000 USD
Auction sales chart 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 510,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - July 5, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
25914 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Möller - May 28, 2025
SellerMöller
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Möller - November 20, 2024
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Kroha - October 5, 2024
SellerKroha
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 16, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 25, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 27, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
SellerMöller
DateJune 29, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
SellerMöller
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - May 24, 2014
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Niemczyk - May 24, 2014
SellerNiemczyk
DateMay 24, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2014
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 12, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction WCN - February 24, 2012
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction WCN - February 24, 2012
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 24, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
SellerStack's
DateApril 25, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" at auction Künker - June 20, 2007
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" is 41000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?

To sell the 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IICoins of Poland in 1709All Polish coinsPolish silver coinsPolish coins 32 GroschenNumismatic auctions