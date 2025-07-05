32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight28,4 g
- Diameter44 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination32 Groschen
- Yearno date (1709)
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly". This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 510,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" is 41000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly"?
To sell the 32 Groschen no date (1709) "Butterfly" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.