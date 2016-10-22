flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight1,68 g
  • Diameter15 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/2 Ducat
  • Yearno date (1709)
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:7200 USD
Auction sales chart 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
Poland 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2016
Poland 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2016
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
6560 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
SellerCNG
DateOctober 7, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Poland 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 25, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Augustus II 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" is 7200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710"?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710"?

To sell the 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

