1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- MetalGold
- Weight1,68 g
- Diameter15 mm
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination1/2 Ducat
- Yearno date (1709)
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710". This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
How much is the gold coin of Augustus II 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" is 7200 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710"?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710"?
To sell the 1/2 Ducat no date (1709) "The Return of the Polish Throne 1710" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.